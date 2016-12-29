A strong earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday night. There was no threat of tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake occurred in the northern part of the prefecture at around 9:38 PM, Japan time.

The agency estimates the tremor had a magnitude of 6.3 and that its focus was 11 kilometers deep.

The jolt registered an intensity of 6 minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in the city of Takahagi. An intensity of 5 plus was recorded in the city of Hitachi. Tremors were felt in wide areas of eastern Japan.

Officials at the Nuclear Regulation Authority say there are no abnormalities at nuclear plants and nuclear power-related facilities near the epicenter, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

28日夜、茨城県北部で最大震度6弱の地震を観測しました。気象庁は「今後、1週間程度は同じ程度の地震に注意が必要」だと呼び掛けています。