A strong earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday night. There was no threat of tsunami.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake occurred in the northern part of the prefecture at around 9:38 PM, Japan time.
The agency estimates the tremor had a magnitude of 6.3 and that its focus was 11 kilometers deep.
The jolt registered an intensity of 6 minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in the city of Takahagi. An intensity of 5 plus was recorded in the city of Hitachi. Tremors were felt in wide areas of eastern Japan.
Officials at the Nuclear Regulation Authority say there are no abnormalities at nuclear plants and nuclear power-related facilities near the epicenter, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the country's top advertising agency. (Kyodo)
The labor ministry released measures to prevent overwork on Monday, including stricter standards for naming companies that have encouraged illegal overtime work, in response to a high-profile suicide by an overworked female employee of major advertising agency Dentsu Inc. a year ago. (the-japan-news.com)