Dentsu head to quit over overwork-related suicide of employee
Kyodo -- Dec 29
Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the country's top advertising agency.

The announcement came after the labor ministry referred the company and one of its male executives to prosecutors earlier in the day on suspicion of forcing Matsuri Takahashi to work and underreport illegally long hours, leading to her suicide on Christmas Day last year.

"We deeply regret failing to prevent the overwork of our new recruit. I offer my sincere apology," Ishii told a press conference in Tokyo.

女性新入社員が過労死した大手広告会社の電通は、労働基準法違反の疑いで書類送検されたことを受け、社長が会見を開き、引責辞任することを発表しました。　電通・石井直社長：「新入社員の過重労働を阻止できなかったことは、慚愧（ざんき）に堪えません。
News sources: Kyodo, ANNnewsCH
