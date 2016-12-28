A bus veered into a house after colliding with a car in Kirishima City, leaving three people injured, police said on Wednesday.
The bus was driving along a highway when it collided head-on with the car and plunged into a roadside house at around 1:30 p.m., TV Asahi reports (Dec. 28).
The driver and a passenger of the bus and a passenger in the car were injured, police said, adding none of the residents in the home were hurt.
VIDEO
バスが軽ワゴン車に追突し、乗客ら9人がけがをしました。 警視庁によりますと、28日午後2時ごろ、東京・足立区中央本町の国道4号で、左端の車線の先頭に軽ワゴン車、その後ろに足立区のコミュニティーバスが信号待ちをしていました。
Dec 29
A waitress at a cafe in the city of Verdun claims to have seen a missing female Japanese exchange student two weeks after her disappearance earlier this month, reports TV Asahi
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 29
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways.
(Japan Today)
Dec 29
A strong earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday night. There was no threat of tsunami.
(NHK)
Dec 29
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he broke into a high-rise apartment and stole cash and watches worth about 35 million yen.
(Japan Today)
Dec 29
Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the country's top advertising agency.
(Kyodo)
Dec 29
Japan's industrial production data, released on Wednesday, may have offered a light at the end of the tunnel for the long stagnant economy.
(cnbc.com)
Dec 29
A bus veered into a house after colliding with a car in Kirishima City, leaving three people injured, police said on Wednesday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 28
Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for pushing a woman into a train on a platform in Kobe, reports Nikkan Sports
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 28
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Barack Obama have visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
(NHK)
Dec 28
The number of people suffering from infectious gastroenteritis, mainly caused by norovirus, is increasing in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
(the-japan-news.com)