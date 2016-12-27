Japan's economy may see a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not a train
cnbc.com -- Dec 29
Japan's industrial production data, released on Wednesday, may have offered a light at the end of the tunnel for the long stagnant economy.

In November, industrial output rose 1.5 percent on month, just a tad below the Reuters forecast for a 1.6 percent rise, up from a flat reading in October.

But the big positive was in the details, particularly in inventories, which fell 1.5 percent on-month and 4.8 percent on-year.

Izumi Devalier, head of Japan economics at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that the print was generally "very positive," noting the sharp inventory drop.

"We're now down to levels we saw pretty much at the time of the VAT [value-added tax] hike. So inventories are very lean, which means that we should some pretty strong production numbers in the months ahead," she said.

As part of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's program to boost the country's long-moribund economy out of decades of deflation, dubbed Abenomics, the nation-wide consumption tax was boosted to 8 percent from 5 percent took effect in April 2014, in a move aimed at improving government finances.

But that clobbered the economy as consumers stopped spending after the hike, forcing the government to postpone a second sales tax increase, potentially until 2019.

News source: cnbc.com
MORE NEWS
Dec 29
French paper: Waitress claims to have seen missing Japanese woman
A waitress at a cafe in the city of Verdun claims to have seen a missing female Japanese exchange student two weeks after her disappearance earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 29
New Year holiday exodus begins across Japan
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Quake hits Ibaraki Prefecture
A strong earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday night. There was no threat of tsunami. (NHK)
Dec 29
Man robs high-rise apartment after using rope to climb down from roof
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he broke into a high-rise apartment and stole cash and watches worth about 35 million yen. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Dentsu head to quit over overwork-related suicide of employee
Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the country's top advertising agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 29
Japan's economy may see a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not a train
Japan's industrial production data, released on Wednesday, may have offered a light at the end of the tunnel for the long stagnant economy. (cnbc.com)
Dec 29
Bus veers into home after colliding with car; 3 hurt
A bus veered into a house after colliding with a car in Kirishima City, leaving three people injured, police said on Wednesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 28
Man pushes woman into oncoming train on platform
Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for pushing a woman into a train on a platform in Kobe, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 28
Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Barack Obama have visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. (NHK)
Dec 28
Norovirus patients increasing
The number of people suffering from infectious gastroenteritis, mainly caused by norovirus, is increasing in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. (the-japan-news.com)