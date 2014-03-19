The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways.

JR East, JR West and JR Tokai all reported high load factors but said shinkansen trains are likely to be full Friday and Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said flights from Haneda and Narita airports were around 90% full on Thursday afternoon. Around 50,000 people are expected to depart from Narita airport, 33,000 from Osaka's Kansai airport, and about 8,800 from Chubu airport in Nagoya by Thursday night, the airlines said.

Because the New Year holidays are shorter this year, travel agency officials said closer destinations are more popular, especially Hawaii and Southeast Asia. The increase in budget carriers flying in and out of Japan has made Asian destinations especially attractive.

年末年始を故郷や行楽地などで過ごす人たちで多くの交通機関は混雑のピークになっています。