New Year holiday exodus begins across Japan
Japan Today -- Dec 29
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways.

JR East, JR West and JR Tokai all reported high load factors but said shinkansen trains are likely to be full Friday and Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said flights from Haneda and Narita airports were around 90% full on Thursday afternoon. Around 50,000 people are expected to depart from Narita airport, 33,000 from Osaka's Kansai airport, and about 8,800 from Chubu airport in Nagoya by Thursday night, the airlines said.

Because the New Year holidays are shorter this year, travel agency officials said closer destinations are more popular, especially Hawaii and Southeast Asia. The increase in budget carriers flying in and out of Japan has made Asian destinations especially attractive.

年末年始を故郷や行楽地などで過ごす人たちで多くの交通機関は混雑のピークになっています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 29
New Year holiday exodus begins across Japan
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways. (Japan Today)
Dec 28
Universal Studios Japan to raise ticket prices in February
Universal Studios Japan will raise ticket prices in February, theme park operator USJ said Tuesday, for an eighth consecutive year of increases. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Real-time voice translators being tested in Tokyo taxis
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 26
Chinese tourists riot after flight delays in Hokkaido
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Akasaka Palace night lights
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
Heaviest Dec snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities. (Japan Today)
Dec 22
Foreign visitor total hits record for Nov.
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month. (NHK)
Dec 21
Tokyo taxi starting fare to fall to 410 yen from Jan. 30
Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017. (Jiji)
Dec 21
ANA becomes first Airbus A320neo operator in Japan
NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Event marks 10 million passengers at Japan's shortest railway
A memorial event was held Monday to mark the cumulative number of passengers of the Shibayama Railway Line, known as the shortest rail in Japan, exceeding 10 million 14 years after its opening. (Jiji)