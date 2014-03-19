Man robs high-rise apartment after using rope to climb down from roof
Japan Today -- Dec 29
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he broke into a high-rise apartment and stole cash and watches worth about 35 million yen.

According to police, the robbery occurred between b3:30 p.m. on Dec 21 and 7 p.m. on Dec 22 in a condo in Kanagawa Ward. Fuji TV quoted police as saying that the suspect, Soshi Yamashina, robbed the apartment of the 28-year-old owner of the bar where he worked. Yamashina said he had visited his employer's apartment many times and knew he kept a lot of cash and luxury-brand watches valued at about 9.8 million yen there.

Police said that Yamashina has admitted to the charge and said he used a rope to lower himself down from the roof to the balcony of his employer's residence which is on the top floor of the 38-story building. He then entered the apartment through the unlocked balcony window and stole the money and watches from a closet.

38階建てマンションの最上階にまさかの侵入です。現金3500万円と高級時計5本を盗んだとされる容疑者。どうやって忍び込んだのでしょうか。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
