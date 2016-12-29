Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, is covered with a blanket of snow.
The Kyoto meteorological observatory says the roof of the UNESCO World Heritage site was white after a snowfall that started on Wednesday.
Tourists were admiring the sight of the snow-covered building, which is known as the Temple of the Golden Pavilion.
VIDEO
VIDEO
Dec 30
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, is covered with a blanket of snow.
(NHK)
Dec 29
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways.
(Japan Today)
Dec 28
Universal Studios Japan will raise ticket prices in February, theme park operator USJ said Tuesday, for an eighth consecutive year of increases.
(Nikkei)
Dec 27
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems.
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 26
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.
(Japan Today)
Dec 22
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017.
(Jiji)
Dec 21
NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan.
(Japan Today)