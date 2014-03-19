The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force icebreaker Shirase on Wednesday reached Showa Station, succeeding in berthing at Japan's Antarctic research base for the fourth straight year.
Around 11:55 a.m. local time (8:55 a.m. GMT), the 12,650-ton Shirase, carrying members of the 58th research expedition team, was berthed at a point some 560 meters from the station. This marked the Shirase's earliest arrival since the vessel entered into service in 2009.
"Since our departure in November, the weather has been favorable and no mechanical trouble has occurred, allowing us to sail almost exactly as planned," Captain Hisanobu Oga said.
The Shirase will put safety first in performing its mission, he also said.
The Shirase is set to leave for Japan in mid-February 2017 after transporting supplies and supporting observations.
