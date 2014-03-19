Icebreaker Shirase berths at Japan's Showa Station in Antarctica
Jiji -- Dec 30
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force icebreaker Shirase on Wednesday reached Showa Station, succeeding in berthing at Japan's Antarctic research base for the fourth straight year.

Around 11:55 a.m. local time (8:55 a.m. GMT), the 12,650-ton Shirase, carrying members of the 58th research expedition team, was berthed at a point some 560 meters from the station. This marked the Shirase's earliest arrival since the vessel entered into service in 2009.

"Since our departure in November, the weather has been favorable and no mechanical trouble has occurred, allowing us to sail almost exactly as planned," Captain Hisanobu Oga said.

The Shirase will put safety first in performing its mission, he also said.

The Shirase is set to leave for Japan in mid-February 2017 after transporting supplies and supporting observations.

第５８次南極観測隊を乗せた観測船しらせ（１万２６５０トン）は２８日午前１１時５５分ごろ（日本時間同日午後５時５５分ごろ）、南極・昭和基地沖に接岸した。接岸成功は４年連続。２００９年に就航した現行のしらせとして、最も早い時期の接岸となった。
News sources: Jiji, Kyodo
