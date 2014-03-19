A week after a massive fire hit the main area of the city of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, local authorities are grappling with such problems as debris removal, support for affected people and businesses, and the reconstruction of the afflicted district.

In the fire, the worst in the country in the past 20 years, excluding those resulting from natural disasters, damaged 144 buildings and affected 224 people.

According to the headquarters set up by the city government to respond to the conflagration, the blaze started at a Chinese restaurant near Itoigawa Station of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 (1:20 a.m. GMT).

Fanned by strong southerly winds, the blaze, which is believed to have started as an empty pan that was being heated at the restaurant caught fire, burned a total of about 40,000 square meters, including a shopping area, and injured 16 people.