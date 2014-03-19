Comfort Women Statue Set Up outside Japan Consulate in Busan
Jiji -- Dec 31
A civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of so-called wartime comfort women in front of the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, southern South Korea, on Friday.

The move came after local authorities gave permission to establish the statue and lifted its order to remove the monument, which was briefly placed at the site by the group on Wednesday.

The girl's statue is the second of its kind placed in front of a Japanese diplomatic mission in South Korea, following one in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

Japan and South Korea concluded a landmark agreement on Dec. 28, 2015, to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of comfort women, mostly from the Korean Peninsula, who were forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II. Under the accord, Seoul vowed to make efforts to remove the statue in front of the embassy, but no such move has been made.

韓国・釜山市の日本総領事館の近くにいわゆる「慰安婦像」が設置されます。28日に現地の警察が撤去していましたが、抗議が相次ぎ、当局が黙認した形です。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 31
Former slugger Kiyohara admits to using stimulants while playing
Fallen Japanese baseball star Kazuhiro Kiyohara, who was handed a suspended term for possessing, using and purchasing illegal drugs earlier this year, has admitted using different drugs during his playing days. (Japan Today)
Dec 31
Comfort Women Statue Set Up outside Japan Consulate in Busan
A civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of so-called wartime comfort women in front of the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, southern South Korea, on Friday. (Jiji)
Dec 31
Tokyo subway PR video released
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has published a video online to promote a subway line it operates in an effort to attract more passengers. (NHK)
Dec 31
Tokyo's Meiji Jingu preparing for New Year
A large shrine in central Tokyo is preparing for crowds of worshippers on New Years' Day. (NHK)
Dec 30
Authorities urge elderly people to be careful when eating 'mochi'
The National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency are urging elderly people to be careful when eating "mochi" rice cakes during the New Year holidays. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
Japan's death-row population numbers 129 as 2016 ends
The number of death-row inmates in Japan in 2016 is expected to stand at 129 by Dec. 31, a rise of two people from last year, while continuing to surpass the threshold of 100 since 2007. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
A week after massive fire, central Japan City faces challenges
A week after a massive fire hit the main area of the city of Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, local authorities are grappling with such problems as debris removal, support for affected people and businesses, and the reconstruction of the afflicted district. (Jiji)
Dec 30
Japan defense minister visits Yasukuni Shrine
Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo Thursday, her first visit there since she became the country's top defense official in August. (Jiji)
Dec 30
Icebreaker Shirase berths at Japan's Showa Station in Antarctica
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force icebreaker Shirase on Wednesday reached Showa Station, succeeding in berthing at Japan's Antarctic research base for the fourth straight year. (Jiji)
Dec 30
Kyoto's Kinkakuji covered in snow
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, is covered with a blanket of snow. (NHK)