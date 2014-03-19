A civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of so-called wartime comfort women in front of the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, southern South Korea, on Friday.
The move came after local authorities gave permission to establish the statue and lifted its order to remove the monument, which was briefly placed at the site by the group on Wednesday.
The girl's statue is the second of its kind placed in front of a Japanese diplomatic mission in South Korea, following one in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul.
Japan and South Korea concluded a landmark agreement on Dec. 28, 2015, to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of comfort women, mostly from the Korean Peninsula, who were forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II. Under the accord, Seoul vowed to make efforts to remove the statue in front of the embassy, but no such move has been made.
