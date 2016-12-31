A large shrine in central Tokyo is preparing for crowds of worshippers on New Years' Day.
Meiji Jingu is a venerated site for Japan's native Shinto religion. It attracts more New Year visitors than any shrine in the country.
Officials have set up a large box in front of the main hall in which people can throw coins and banknotes as offerings to the gods.
They also decorated the gate that leads to the main hall with big arrow amulets, as well as 2 large votive tablets painted with roosters -- next year's animal in the Asian zodiac calendar.
Dec 31
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has published a video online to promote a subway line it operates in an effort to attract more passengers.
(NHK)
Dec 31
(NHK)
Dec 30
Kinkaku-ji, a renowned golden temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, is covered with a blanket of snow.
(NHK)
Dec 29
The New Year holiday exodus from Tokyo and other cities began on Thursday, with vacationers crowding train stations, airports and expressways.
(Japan Today)
Dec 28
Universal Studios Japan will raise ticket prices in February, theme park operator USJ said Tuesday, for an eighth consecutive year of increases.
(Nikkei)
Dec 27
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems.
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 26
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.
(Japan Today)
Dec 22
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.
(NHK)