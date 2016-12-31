A large shrine in central Tokyo is preparing for crowds of worshippers on New Years' Day.

Meiji Jingu is a venerated site for Japan's native Shinto religion. It attracts more New Year visitors than any shrine in the country.

Officials have set up a large box in front of the main hall in which people can throw coins and banknotes as offerings to the gods.

They also decorated the gate that leads to the main hall with big arrow amulets, as well as 2 large votive tablets painted with roosters -- next year's animal in the Asian zodiac calendar.