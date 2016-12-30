The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has published a video online to promote a subway line it operates in an effort to attract more passengers.
The video, "Tokyo Roller Coaster," is available on YouTube and on the official website of the city's Transportation Bureau.
The 2 minute-and-40 second film features the Toei Oedo Line and provides a glimpse into its underground route with many turns and inclines.
Bureau officials say the Toei Oedo Line is the deepest subway in the country, with one of its stations 42 meters underground, and the longest at 40.7 kilometers.
The video is part of the bureau's promotional campaign for the metro line which is marking its 25th anniversary this month.
