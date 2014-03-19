Former slugger Kiyohara admits to using stimulants while playing
Japan Today -- Dec 31
Fallen Japanese baseball star Kazuhiro Kiyohara, who was handed a suspended term for possessing, using and purchasing illegal drugs earlier this year, has admitted using different drugs during his playing days.

The 49-year-old Kiyohara, speaking during a program aired on TBS on Thursday night, said he used greenies, an amphetamine that helps increase focus.

Kiyohara, a former Seibu Lions and Yomiuri Giants slugger who retired in 2008 after a short stint with the Orix Buffaloes, said he started using greenies on the recommendation of a foreign player. He did not say at which point in his career he used them.

Greenies, so called because of their green color, were widely used in the North American major leagues before being banned in 2006.

Experimental doping tests were introduced in Japanese baseball in 2006 and a full-fledged program was implemented the following year, banning the use of stimulants.

The Tokyo District Court on May 31 sentenced Kiyohara to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison term of two years and six months for violation of the stimulants control law concerning psychoactive agents such as amphetamines and methamphetamines.

News source: Japan Today
