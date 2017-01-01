Tens of thousands of people gathered near a station in central Tokyo for the New Year's countdown.

Tokyo police barred vehicles around a busy intersection in front of Shibuya station.

Before midnight, streets in the area were packed with young people and visitors from abroad.

Police tightened security to prevent contingencies including terrorism. No major troubles have been reported.

The organizer of the event says about 67,000 people gathered for the countdown.

Meanwhile, a large crowd ushered in the New Year in a more quiet and traditional way at a nearby shrine.

Meiji Shrine attracts more visitors on this occasion than any other shrine or temple in Japan.