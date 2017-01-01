Tens of thousands of people gathered near a station in central Tokyo for the New Year's countdown.
Tokyo police barred vehicles around a busy intersection in front of Shibuya station.
Before midnight, streets in the area were packed with young people and visitors from abroad.
Police tightened security to prevent contingencies including terrorism. No major troubles have been reported.
The organizer of the event says about 67,000 people gathered for the countdown.
Meanwhile, a large crowd ushered in the New Year in a more quiet and traditional way at a nearby shrine.
Meiji Shrine attracts more visitors on this occasion than any other shrine or temple in Japan.
VIDEO
VIDEO
Jan 01
Tens of thousands of people gathered near a station in central Tokyo for the New Year's countdown.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his cabinet will work toward a better future for the country beyond 2020.
(NHK)
Jan 01
There will be 1.23 million people age 20, Japan's legal age of adulthood, on New Year's Day 2017, up 20,000 from a year earlier, the government said Saturday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 01
A car carrying a family of five drove off the fifth-floor ramp of a parking garage Saturday in Yokosuka near Tokyo, leaving three dead and two seriously injured, police said.
(Kyodo)
Dec 31
Fallen Japanese baseball star Kazuhiro Kiyohara, who was handed a suspended term for possessing, using and purchasing illegal drugs earlier this year, has admitted using different drugs during his playing days.
(Japan Today)
Dec 31
A civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of so-called wartime comfort women in front of the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, southern South Korea, on Friday.
(Jiji)
Dec 31
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has published a video online to promote a subway line it operates in an effort to attract more passengers.
(NHK)
Dec 31
A large shrine in central Tokyo is preparing for crowds of worshippers on New Years' Day.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency are urging elderly people to be careful when eating "mochi" rice cakes during the New Year holidays.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
The number of death-row inmates in Japan in 2016 is expected to stand at 129 by Dec. 31, a rise of two people from last year, while continuing to surpass the threshold of 100 since 2007.
(Japan Times)