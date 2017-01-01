Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his cabinet will work toward a better future for the country beyond 2020.

His term as leader of the ruling party expires in September 2018. The party is expected to change its rules and allow him to seek another 3-year term.

Abe took a look back on his 4 years in office in his New Year's message.

He said his government has overcome pessimistic views that Japan can no longer grow. He said strong determination and continued efforts can change the future.

The prime minister is pledging to put the country's economy on a new growth path. He wants to build a society where everyone can use their talents.