A car carrying a family of five drove off the fifth-floor ramp of a parking garage Saturday in Yokosuka near Tokyo, leaving three dead and two seriously injured, police said.

The police suspect the driver made some error when parking the vehicle, and while backing up broke through a 1.2-meter-high fence before plunging 13 meters to ground around 12:50 p.m.

The police identified the three people killed as Kazuhiko Nojima, 56, from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, his wife Akiko, 46, and the man's mother Hiroko, 81. Injured were the couple's two sons -- Naoto, 16, and Haruto, 11.

先月31日、神奈川県横須賀市で、立体駐車場の5階から家族5人が乗った乗用車が転落し、夫婦と夫の母親が死亡、10代の子ども2人が重傷です。 午後1時前、横須賀市小川町の8階建ての立体駐車場の5階から乗用車が転落しました。