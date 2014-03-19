There will be 1.23 million people age 20, Japan's legal age of adulthood, on New Year's Day 2017, up 20,000 from a year earlier, the government said Saturday.

But the percentage of new adults within the country's population of 126.86 million is just 0.97%, below 1% for the seventh consecutive year, according to preliminary statistics compiled by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Of the 1.23 million new adults, 630,000 are men and 600,000 are women.

The number of new adults has increased as many are apparently the children of the relatively populous "second baby-boomers" born from 1971 to 1974.

However, the number of new adults has been trending downward since 1995, hitting lows of 1.21 million in both 2014 and 2016 according to statistics going back to 1968.

With 2017 being the Year of the Rooster under the Chinese zodiac, the government also released the total number of people in Japan born during Years of the Rooster. At 4.57 million men and 4.86 million women, the total of 9.43 million is the lowest among the 12 zodiac groups.