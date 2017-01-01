Emperor, Empress receive New Year greetings
NHK -- Jan 01
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have received New Year greetings from state dignitaries and foreign envoys.

The Emperor and Empress met other Imperial family members, the prime minister and foreign ambassadors at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Emperor told the heads of both chambers of the Diet and other lawmakers that he is praying for the country's development and for the happiness of its people.

In the afternoon, ambassadors and their spouses from more than 120 countries and territories visited the palace to greet the Emperor and Empress.

Princess Yuriko, the widow of Prince Mikasa, was absent. She is in mourning for the prince, who died in October.

皇居で「新年祝賀の儀」が開かれました。天皇皇后両陛下が皇族のほか、安倍総理大臣らから祝賀を受けられました。　新年祝賀の儀は1日午前10時から皇居・宮殿で行われ、皇太子ご夫妻や秋篠宮ご夫妻ら皇族が両陛下に新年のあいさつをされました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 02
Japan to embark on work-hour reform after Dentsu worker's suicide
Japan is finally starting to seriously seek ways to curb excessive work hours, with the overwork-related suicide of a young employee spotlighting a long-standing issue that has always been in question but never quite addressed. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
The 4th best place to visit in the world is a neighborhood in Osaka: Airbnb
Airbnb, a network that allows people all over the world to host visitors in their home, released a ranking titled, Top Places to Visit in 2017. The scenic and southern Melbourne, Australia, the romantic port city of Marseille, France, and the green, green city of Dublin, Ireland made the top 20, to no one's surprise. What we are proud to say, though, is that a neighborhood in Japan stole the fourth spot over Marseille and Dublin. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
Kashima win Emperor's Cup to complete double
Kashima Antlers completed Japan's double on Sunday by beating Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in the Emperor's Cup final. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
80-year-old woman fatally stabbed; 17-year-old grandson also injured
An 80-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson were stabbed early Sunday in their home in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Jan 01
New Year's Day scenes in Japan
Tens of thousands of people gathered near a station in central Tokyo for the New Year's countdown. (NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor, Empress receive New Year greetings
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have received New Year greetings from state dignitaries and foreign envoys. (NHK)
Jan 01
Abe says his cabinet looks beyond 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his cabinet will work toward a better future for the country beyond 2020. (NHK)
Jan 01
Number of new adults up slightly to 1.23 mil as of New Year's Day
There will be 1.23 million people age 20, Japan's legal age of adulthood, on New Year's Day 2017, up 20,000 from a year earlier, the government said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jan 01
3 dead, 2 injured after car drives off parking garage in Yokosuka
A car carrying a family of five drove off the fifth-floor ramp of a parking garage Saturday in Yokosuka near Tokyo, leaving three dead and two seriously injured, police said. (Kyodo)
Dec 31
Former slugger Kiyohara admits to using stimulants while playing
Fallen Japanese baseball star Kazuhiro Kiyohara, who was handed a suspended term for possessing, using and purchasing illegal drugs earlier this year, has admitted using different drugs during his playing days. (Japan Today)