Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have received New Year greetings from state dignitaries and foreign envoys.

The Emperor and Empress met other Imperial family members, the prime minister and foreign ambassadors at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Emperor told the heads of both chambers of the Diet and other lawmakers that he is praying for the country's development and for the happiness of its people.

In the afternoon, ambassadors and their spouses from more than 120 countries and territories visited the palace to greet the Emperor and Empress.

Princess Yuriko, the widow of Prince Mikasa, was absent. She is in mourning for the prince, who died in October.

皇居で「新年祝賀の儀」が開かれました。天皇皇后両陛下が皇族のほか、安倍総理大臣らから祝賀を受けられました。 新年祝賀の儀は1日午前10時から皇居・宮殿で行われ、皇太子ご夫妻や秋篠宮ご夫妻ら皇族が両陛下に新年のあいさつをされました。