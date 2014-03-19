An 80-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson were stabbed early Sunday in their home in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture.

The two were taken to hospital where the elderly woman, Mizuho Kawasaki, died about an hour later due to multiple stab wounds, Fuji TV reported. Her grandson is in a stable condition with wounds that will require about a month to heal, hospital officials said.

Police are searching for Kawasaki's 56-year-son Yutaka (the boy's father) whose whereabouts are unknown. The man lived in the house with his wife, daughter and son, as well as his mother. His wife and daughter, who were sleeping at the time of the crime, were unharmed.

According to police, the wife called 110 at around 2:10 a.m. to report that two of her family members had been stabbed and that her husband was missing.