So, how did Konohana make the list, exactly? Airbnb compiled the list after looking at how much the number of visitors has increased in each area over the past couple of years. New Orleans, Louisiana, which made the top of the list, saw a mind-boggling 1,500% increase in Airbnb users over the course of 2015 and 2016, but Konohana was no slouch either, showing a 609-percent increase over the same period.
Here's the full list for 2017:
1. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: 1,500% growth
2. Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 976% growth
3. Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia: 770% growth
4. Konohana in Osaka, Japan: 609% growth
5. Chutes Lavie in Marseille, France: 604% growth
6. Rockcliffe-Smythe in Toronto, Canada: 497% growth
7. Midtown in Miami, Florida, USA: 430% growth
8. Narvarte in Mexico City, Mexico: 264% growth
9. West Seattle, Washington, USA: 230% growth
10. Usera in Madrid, Spain: 228% growth
11. Din Daeng/Huai Kwang in Bangkok, Thailand: 218% growth
12. Chippendale in Sydney, Australia: 204% growth
13. Daehangno Street in Seoul, South Korea: 203% growth
14. Lyndale in Minneapolis, Minnesota: 193% growth
15. Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland: 180% growth
16. Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina: 172% growth
17. Žižkov in Prague, Czech Republic: 103% growth