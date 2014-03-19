The 4th best place to visit in the world is a neighborhood in Osaka: Airbnb
Japan Today -- Jan 02
Airbnb, a network that allows people all over the world to host visitors in their home, released a ranking titled, Top Places to Visit in 2017. The scenic and southern Melbourne, Australia, the romantic port city of Marseille, France, and the green, green city of Dublin, Ireland made the top 20, to no one's surprise. What we are proud to say, though, is that a neighborhood in Japan stole the fourth spot over Marseille and Dublin.

Your first guess may be that the neighborhood is in Tokyo or Kyoto, but it's actually in Osaka. More specifically, it's the neighborhood named Konohana. Though there are a lot of people who don't know the neighborhood by name, it's where Universal Studios Japan is located. However, the presence of Universal Studios Japan (which will add a new Nintendo section to its park by 2020) alone doesn't seem like it's enough for the neighborhood to land a spot on the list of Top Places to Visit.

So, how did Konohana make the list, exactly? Airbnb compiled the list after looking at how much the number of visitors has increased in each area over the past couple of years. New Orleans, Louisiana, which made the top of the list, saw a mind-boggling 1,500% increase in Airbnb users over the course of 2015 and 2016, but Konohana was no slouch either, showing a 609-percent increase over the same period.

Here's the full list for 2017:

1. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: 1,500% growth

2. Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 976% growth

3. Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia: 770% growth

4. Konohana in Osaka, Japan: 609% growth

5. Chutes Lavie in Marseille, France: 604% growth

6. Rockcliffe-Smythe in Toronto, Canada: 497% growth

7. Midtown in Miami, Florida, USA: 430% growth

8. Narvarte in Mexico City, Mexico: 264% growth

9. West Seattle, Washington, USA: 230% growth

10. Usera in Madrid, Spain: 228% growth

11. Din Daeng/Huai Kwang in Bangkok, Thailand: 218% growth

12. Chippendale in Sydney, Australia: 204% growth

13. Daehangno Street in Seoul, South Korea: 203% growth

14. Lyndale in Minneapolis, Minnesota: 193% growth

15. Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland: 180% growth

16. Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina: 172% growth

17. Žižkov in Prague, Czech Republic: 103% growth

News source: Japan Today
