Work for a magnetic levitation Shinkansen bullet train line has started in various related locations, with 10 years to go before the scheduled launch in 2027 of the services that will link Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, in only 40 minutes at the fastest.

Construction of a tunnel under the Minami Alps huge mountain range, believed to be the toughest phase of the maglev Chuo Shinkansen project of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, better known as JR Tokai, is slated to commence this year.

The 285.6-kiolometer-long ultrahigh-speed train line will connect new Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and new Nagoya Station in Nagoya, the capital of the central prefecture of Aichi, via five other prefectures--Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Nagano and Gifu.

Maglev Shinkansen trains will travel at a maximum operating speed of 505 kilometers per hour. More than 80 pct of the line will be through tunnels.