Japan is considering expanding the scope of mandatory labeling of ingredients containing genetically modified crops from the current 33 food items, according to Consumer Affairs Agency sources.

The move is aimed at giving consumers a greater sense of security about the food they buy and eat amid growing imports of genetically modified crops and food products containing them.

In 2015, Japan imported 11.8 million tons of corn and 2.33 million tons of soy from the United States, and over 90 percent of them were believed to be genetically modified, according to the agriculture ministry.