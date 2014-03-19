Paul McCartney to tour Japan in April
Japan Today -- Jan 03
Former Beatle Paul McCartney will tour Japan in April, playing three concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 27, 29 and 30.

McCartney, 74, made the announcement in a surprise video message during NHK's "Kohaku Uta Gassen" program on New Year's Eve.

McCartney last performed in Japan in 2015, when he played five concerts, including one at the Budokan, his first appearance there since the Beatles' 1966 concert.

The April gigs are part of McCartney's "One On One" tour, which he kicked off in the U.S. last year.

Jan 03
Drunk man assaults restaurant manager over 'soft' bento rice
An intoxicated man allegedly assaulted the manager of a restaurant in Tateyama City after he became enraged over a take-out order in which "the rice was soft," police said on Monday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
People flock to stores for lucky bags
People have flocked to department stores in Japan to buy New Year bargain packages known as lucky bags. (NHK)
Jan 03
2 dead, 11 hospitalized after choking on mochi
Eleven people were rushed to hospitals here after choking on mochi rice cakes on Sunday, two of the victims choking to death, authorities said. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
Japan mulls more stringent genetically modified food labeling
Japan is considering expanding the scope of mandatory labeling of ingredients containing genetically modified crops from the current 33 food items, according to Consumer Affairs Agency sources. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
Over 1,000 Japanese firms to turn 100 years old in 2017
More than 1,000 Japanese companies will mark the 100th anniversary of their founding in 2017, among them precision equipment maker Nikon Corp., automaker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. (Japan Times)
Jan 03
Jan 03
10 years to go before launch of Maglev Shinkansen
Work for a magnetic levitation Shinkansen bullet train line has started in various related locations, with 10 years to go before the scheduled launch in 2027 of the services that will link Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, in only 40 minutes at the fastest. (Jiji)
Jan 02
Japan to embark on work-hour reform after Dentsu worker's suicide
Japan is finally starting to seriously seek ways to curb excessive work hours, with the overwork-related suicide of a young employee spotlighting a long-standing issue that has always been in question but never quite addressed. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
The 4th best place to visit in the world is a neighborhood in Osaka: Airbnb
Airbnb, a network that allows people all over the world to host visitors in their home, released a ranking titled, Top Places to Visit in 2017. The scenic and southern Melbourne, Australia, the romantic port city of Marseille, France, and the green, green city of Dublin, Ireland made the top 20, to no one's surprise. What we are proud to say, though, is that a neighborhood in Japan stole the fourth spot over Marseille and Dublin. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
Kashima win Emperor's Cup to complete double
Kashima Antlers completed Japan's double on Sunday by beating Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in the Emperor's Cup final. (Japan Today)