Former Beatle Paul McCartney will tour Japan in April, playing three concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 27, 29 and 30.

McCartney, 74, made the announcement in a surprise video message during NHK's "Kohaku Uta Gassen" program on New Year's Eve.

McCartney last performed in Japan in 2015, when he played five concerts, including one at the Budokan, his first appearance there since the Beatles' 1966 concert.

The April gigs are part of McCartney's "One On One" tour, which he kicked off in the U.S. last year.