The New Year holiday U-turn rush peaked on Tuesday as thousands of holidaymakers crowded airports, train stations and expressways on their way home.

Airlines reported full load factors on planes arriving at Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu airports. Narita Airport officials said they expect 50,000 people to arrive by Tuesday night, while Haneda airport officials predicted about 24,500 people would arrive from overseas by the end of the day. Kansai airport officials said around 30,000 people would be returning from overseas on Tuesday.

JR companies said reserved seats on Tokyo-bound shinkansen trains from Kyushu, Osaka and the Tohoku region were fully booked, while non-reserved trains heading to Tokyo were at 120% capacity on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Japan Road Traffic Information Center warned motorists to expect traffic congestion up to 20 kilometers on the Tomei, Kanetsu and Meishin expressways through Tuesday night.

