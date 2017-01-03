People gathered in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture early Tuesday morning to see a rare natural phenomenon.

They headed out early to see what's known as "diamond Fuji", when the sunrise aligns with Japan's iconic mountain and shines like a jewel perched on its peak.

The phenomenon lasts for about 2 minutes before the sun clears the summit.

It can be viewed from the Yamanashi side of the mountain in the late autumn and winter.