NHK -- Jan 04
People gathered in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture early Tuesday morning to see a rare natural phenomenon.
They headed out early to see what's known as "diamond Fuji", when the sunrise aligns with Japan's iconic mountain and shines like a jewel perched on its peak.
The phenomenon lasts for about 2 minutes before the sun clears the summit.
It can be viewed from the Yamanashi side of the mountain in the late autumn and winter.
News source: NHK
Jan 04
Jan 04
Jan 03
Jan 02
Airbnb, a network that allows people all over the world to host visitors in their home, released a ranking titled, Top Places to Visit in 2017. The scenic and southern Melbourne, Australia, the romantic port city of Marseille, France, and the green, green city of Dublin, Ireland made the top 20, to no one's surprise. What we are proud to say, though, is that a neighborhood in Japan stole the fourth spot over Marseille and Dublin. (Japan Today)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 30
Dec 29
Dec 28
Dec 27