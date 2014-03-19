Loans to women who aim to start business on a small scale are increasing in Japan, in line with a government policy of boosting women's role in the economy and society.

The number of loans not exceeding 3 million yen to women by government-owned Japan Finance Corp. totaled 1,282 in April-September 2016, up 21 pct from the same period of the previous year and a record high for a fiscal first half.

The marked growth reflects an increase in the number of women launching businesses to work for themselves after leaving jobs at companies due to marriage or childbirth.

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing a policy of women's empowerment as part of its initiative to revitalize the economy and society.