A number of top-class hotels and ryokan inns are expected to open this year in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, targeting primarily wealthy guests and women.

Although hotel guests dropped off sharply in 2015 due to volcanic activity around the Owakudani hot spring area, the new hotels are expected to trigger a recovery of tourism in Hakone, observers said.

The Kanaya Hotel Kanko Group plans to open Kanaya Resort Hakone in the Sengokuhara district this summer. It will be the group's fourth hotel, as it is now operating two hotels in Kinugawa, Tochigi Prefecture - Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel and Kinugawa Onsen Hotel - and another in Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The two-story Kanaya Resort Hakone, which will be built on a 20,000-square-meter site, will also have one floor below ground. All 14 guest rooms will have a private open-air bath with water sourced from the Owakudani hot spring.

The rooms will also each have a dining room, bar lounge and garden terrace, in the hope that these facilities will attract wealthy guests. The least expensive charge for a night's accommodation with two meals will be set at the upper end of the ¥30,000 level.