A pair of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and 5.8 struck Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The temblors occurred at around 12:44 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., originating at depths of about 60 and 30 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima. They measured up to 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in southern Fukushima and northern Ibaraki.

After the quakes, no abnormalities were detected at two nuclear power plants-the crippled Fukushima Daiichi and idled Fukushima Daini, according to the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

午前0時44分ごろに福島県中通り、福島県浜通り、茨城県北部で震度4の地震がありました。 震源地は福島県沖で、地震の規模（マグニチュード）は5.3と推定されます。 この地震による津波の心配はありません。