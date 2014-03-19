2016 found hottest year for Japan: Met Agency
Jiji -- Jan 05
The average temperature in Japan in 2016 was the highest since the start of such data in 1898, surpassing the previous record, set in 1990, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

The 2016 average was 0.88 degree higher than the average for the 30 years through 2010, whereas the 1990 average was 0.78 degree higher, according to the agency.

The figures cover observation data from 15 monitoring points across the country where the effects of urbanization have been relatively small.

The 2016 average temperature in eastern Japan outpaced the region's 30-year average by 1.0 degree, tying the highest level, logged in 2004, since data from a total of 154 municipalities across the country became available in 1946.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Jan 05
Fewer than 4,000 traffic deaths in 2016
The number of people killed in accidents on roads in Japan dropped below 4,000 last year for the first time in 67 years. But the ratio of elderly people killed in motor vehicle accidents was the highest ever. (NHK)
Jan 05
2 quakes jolt eastern Japan
A pair of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and 5.8 struck Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued. (Japan Today)
Jan 05
Knife-wielding woman apprehended after standoff
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a knife-wielding woman who barricaded herself inside her residence along with her mother for seven hours in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 05
2016 found hottest year for Japan: Met Agency
The average temperature in Japan in 2016 was the highest since the start of such data in 1898, surpassing the previous record, set in 1990, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Jan 05
Shrine in central Tokyo accepts e-money offerings
Atago Jinja, a shrine in central Tokyo's Minato Ward, accepted electronic money offerings on Wednesday from visitors not carrying coins when praying on New Year's visits. (Jiji)
Jan 05
Younger Japanese men less interested in drinking, according to survey
Japan has long been a sort of paradise for lovers of alcohol. Beer and a wide range of other hard drinks are easily available from vending machines and at fairly reasonable prices. Drinking often or in public is pretty tolerated and contrary to popular belief in other countries, heavy drinking can help you get ahead in corporate Japan. (Japan Today)
Jan 04
Blood found at dormitory of missing Japanese woman
A "non-negligible amount" of blood was discovered near an emergency exit of the dormitory where missing exchange student Narumi Kurosaki, 21, was staying, local media reported on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 04
Hakone to add features for tourism revival
A number of top-class hotels and ryokan inns are expected to open this year in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, targeting primarily wealthy guests and women. (the-japan-news.com)
Jan 04
Loans to small startups run by women in high demand in Japan
Loans to women who aim to start business on a small scale are increasing in Japan, in line with a government policy of boosting women's role in the economy and society. (Jiji)
Jan 04
Spectators enjoy Diamond Fuji
People gathered in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture early Tuesday morning to see a rare natural phenomenon. (NHK)