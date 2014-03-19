The average temperature in Japan in 2016 was the highest since the start of such data in 1898, surpassing the previous record, set in 1990, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

The 2016 average was 0.88 degree higher than the average for the 30 years through 2010, whereas the 1990 average was 0.78 degree higher, according to the agency.

The figures cover observation data from 15 monitoring points across the country where the effects of urbanization have been relatively small.

The 2016 average temperature in eastern Japan outpaced the region's 30-year average by 1.0 degree, tying the highest level, logged in 2004, since data from a total of 154 municipalities across the country became available in 1946.