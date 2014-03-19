The number of people killed in accidents on roads in Japan dropped below 4,000 last year for the first time in 67 years. But the ratio of elderly people killed in motor vehicle accidents was the highest ever. (NHK)
A pair of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and 5.8 struck Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued. (Japan Today)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a knife-wielding woman who barricaded herself inside her residence along with her mother for seven hours in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan has long been a sort of paradise for lovers of alcohol. Beer and a wide range of other hard drinks are easily available from vending machines and at fairly reasonable prices. Drinking often or in public is pretty tolerated and contrary to popular belief in other countries, heavy drinking can help you get ahead in corporate Japan. (Japan Today)
A "non-negligible amount" of blood was discovered near an emergency exit of the dormitory where missing exchange student Narumi Kurosaki, 21, was staying, local media reported on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)