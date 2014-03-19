Atago Jinja, a shrine in central Tokyo's Minato Ward, accepted electronic money offerings on Wednesday from visitors not carrying coins when praying on New Year's visits.

In 2014, after an offer from online shopping mall operator Rakuten Inc. <4755>, the shrine started carrying out a one-day trial for offerings of Rakuten's Edy e-money on Jan. 4.

This year too, the shrine placed a device on Wednesday to accept e-money alongside of the wooden box into which people usually throw coins or bills as offerings.

When visitors entered the amount of money and passed their Edy cards or smartphones over the device, jingling sounds were heard as a sign of payment completion.

