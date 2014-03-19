Japan has long been a sort of paradise for lovers of alcohol. Beer and a wide range of other hard drinks are easily available from vending machines and at fairly reasonable prices. Drinking often or in public is pretty tolerated and contrary to popular belief in other countries, heavy drinking can help you get ahead in corporate Japan.

However, these things may all become history if current trends continue. According to sales tax figures, the consumption of booze is down to about 89% of its heyday in 1996. Although it's not a catastrophic drop, that's enough to put a significant dent in the bottom line of those in the industry.

So, to help shed light on this trend, wine website WineBazaar conducted a survey of 6,638 men and women between the ages of 20 and 70, asking "How often do you drink?"

They focused on two categories of results: "Drinkers" were people that responded "every day" or "two or three times a week" and "non-drinkers" were made up of "almost never" and "never" responses.

Overall results: Never (light blue), Almost Never (green), Once a Month (dark blue), Two or Three Times a Month (yellow), Once a Week (grey), Two or Three Times a Week (orange), Every Day (blue).

When comparing gender, 45.1% of men were "drinkers" while only 27.3% of women would call themselves that. For "non-drinkers", the results were nearly reversed, comprising 30.1% of men and 47.6% of women.