Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a knife-wielding woman who barricaded herself inside her residence along with her mother for seven hours in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network

At around 10:00 a.m., emergency services received a call from a woman who claimed that "a person was killed." When police arrived at the residence, located in the Chuo Rinkan area, a woman, aged in her 50s, yelled, "Get out of here, coppers" and "If you enter, I'll die."

A standoff ensued, with police negotiating with the woman through a closed front door.

At approximately 5:00 pm., police entered the residence through the balcony and took the woman into custody. The woman's mother, aged in her 70s, was found unharmed inside.

Police are now investigating whether there was any truth to the woman's claim on the telephone about a person being killed.

Prior to the arrival of the police, an ambulance with its siren blaring was dispatched to the residence. The woman then made another call to emergency services, saying "the siren is noisy."

神奈川県大和市のマンションに住民の女性が刃物を持って立てこもりました。部屋には母親もいましたが、4日午後に捜査員がベランダから窓ガラスを割って突入し、女性を取り押さえました。