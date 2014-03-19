Japan will temporarily recall its ambassador to South Korea, Nagamine Yasumasa, in protest at the installation of a girl's statue symbolizing Korean comfort women in front of the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, southern South Korea, Japan's top government spokesman said Friday.
Morimoto Yasuhiro, the consul-general in Busan, will also be recalled temporarily, Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide told a press conference.
Tokyo decided the strong measures, believing that the installation of the statue goes against the spirit of a Japan-South Korea agreement reached in December 2015 to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the issue of women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II.
The Japanese government's action is expected to throw cold water on its relationship with Seoul, which has shown signs of improvement since the landmark agreement, pundits said.
The statue in Busan, erected late last month by a South Korean civic group, is the second of its kind, after one in front of Japan's embassy in Seoul, which was set up in December 2011.
The number of people killed in accidents on roads in Japan dropped below 4,000 last year for the first time in 67 years. But the ratio of elderly people killed in motor vehicle accidents was the highest ever. (NHK)
A pair of earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and 5.8 struck Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued. (Japan Today)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a knife-wielding woman who barricaded herself inside her residence along with her mother for seven hours in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan has long been a sort of paradise for lovers of alcohol. Beer and a wide range of other hard drinks are easily available from vending machines and at fairly reasonable prices. Drinking often or in public is pretty tolerated and contrary to popular belief in other countries, heavy drinking can help you get ahead in corporate Japan. (Japan Today)
A "non-negligible amount" of blood was discovered near an emergency exit of the dormitory where missing exchange student Narumi Kurosaki, 21, was staying, local media reported on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)