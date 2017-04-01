Knife-wielding man arrested after injuring 3
NHK -- Apr 01
Police in Oita Prefecture, western Japan, say a knife-wielding man injured a boy and two women after he burst into a children's daycare center. The man was later arrested.

The attacker entered the Yokkaichi Kodomo-en in Usa City on Friday afternoon. Police say he was wearing a full-face helmet. He was wielding what appeared to be a hunting knife, as well as a bamboo Kendo sword.

The assaulter slashed the two women, aged 41 and 70. He hit the 9-year-old boy in the face with the bamboo sword. Their injuries are reportedly slight.

The man then left the children's facility. He was restrained about 200 meters away by police officers who had been called to the scene.

大分県のこども園で男が刃物を振り回し、3人がけがをした事件で、近所に住む32歳の男が銃刀法違反の疑いで逮捕されました。　先月31日午後3時半ごろ、大分県宇佐市の「四日市こども園」に男が侵入し、刃渡り約19センチのサバイバルナイフのような刃物と竹刀を振り回しました。
