Police in Oita Prefecture, western Japan, say a knife-wielding man injured a boy and two women after he burst into a children's daycare center. The man was later arrested.
The attacker entered the Yokkaichi Kodomo-en in Usa City on Friday afternoon. Police say he was wearing a full-face helmet. He was wielding what appeared to be a hunting knife, as well as a bamboo Kendo sword.
The assaulter slashed the two women, aged 41 and 70. He hit the 9-year-old boy in the face with the bamboo sword. Their injuries are reportedly slight.
The man then left the children's facility. He was restrained about 200 meters away by police officers who had been called to the scene.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)