Police searched a high school in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Friday over the deaths of eight people, including students, in an avalanche during mountaineering training.
The search for evidence at Otawara High School is part of an investigation by Tochigi prefectural police into the accident for possible charges of professional negligence resulting in deaths.
The police are looking into whether there were any safety lapses in connection with the accident.
The avalanche occurred at a ski resort in the town of Nasu Monday morning, killing seven students and one teacher from the prefectural high school. They were practicing opening up trails in deep snow as part of the training program.
According to explanations by the high school and other information, teachers who led the program decided to conduct the deep-snow traversing instead of a planned mountain climb while being aware that an avalanche warning was in place.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday. (Japan Times)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)