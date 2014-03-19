Police search high school over deadly avalanche in Japan
Jiji -- Apr 01
Police searched a high school in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Friday over the deaths of eight people, including students, in an avalanche during mountaineering training.

The search for evidence at Otawara High School is part of an investigation by Tochigi prefectural police into the accident for possible charges of professional negligence resulting in deaths.

The police are looking into whether there were any safety lapses in connection with the accident.

The avalanche occurred at a ski resort in the town of Nasu Monday morning, killing seven students and one teacher from the prefectural high school. They were practicing opening up trails in deep snow as part of the training program.

According to explanations by the high school and other information, teachers who led the program decided to conduct the deep-snow traversing instead of a planned mountain climb while being aware that an avalanche warning was in place.

栃木県那須町で雪崩に巻き込まれて高校生ら8人が死亡した事故で、県の高校体育連盟が、国有林で訓練するための届け出を提出していなかったことが分かりました。　那須町で発生した雪崩では、登山の講習会で国有林の中にいた高校生らが巻き込まれ、8人が死亡しました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
