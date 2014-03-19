The number of children on waiting lists for nursery schools satisfying state standards totaled 47,738 in Japan as of Oct. 1 last year, up 2,423 from a year before, the welfare ministry said Friday.

It was the second straight annual rise in the number of children who cannot enter such nurseries despite applications for admissions, due to capacity shortages.

The government is trying to expand child care capacity, but its efforts have been outpaced by demand, ministry officials said.

The total number shot up 24,185 from April 1 last year.