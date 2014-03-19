The Japanese government on Friday adopted a package of emergency measures to prevent young women from falling prey to sex crimes such as being forced to appear in porn videos.
The government will tighten crackdowns on such crimes by more strictly applying existing laws, including rape charges under the criminal code and the labor dispatch law.
It will also more thoroughly warn against acts of soliciting young women on the streets for involuntary appearances in porn videos.
So-called JK activities, in which high school girls provide such services as massages or lying next to customers, will also be more strictly regulated. Authorities will conduct on-the-spot inspections of stores involved or take custody of girls involved.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday. (Japan Times)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)