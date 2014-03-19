The Japanese government on Friday adopted a package of emergency measures to prevent young women from falling prey to sex crimes such as being forced to appear in porn videos.

The government will tighten crackdowns on such crimes by more strictly applying existing laws, including rape charges under the criminal code and the labor dispatch law.

It will also more thoroughly warn against acts of soliciting young women on the streets for involuntary appearances in porn videos.

So-called JK activities, in which high school girls provide such services as massages or lying next to customers, will also be more strictly regulated. Authorities will conduct on-the-spot inspections of stores involved or take custody of girls involved.

アダルトビデオへの出演強要など性的な被害に遭った場合は「＃9110」に相談をと呼び掛けています。