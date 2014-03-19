About one in three foreigners living in Japan have received discriminatory remarks in the past five years for being foreigners, a survey by Japan's Justice Ministry showed Friday.

In the first survey by the ministry on discrimination against foreign residents in the country, 29.8 pct of respondents said that they have received such remarks often or sometimes.

With multiple answers allowed, 53.3 pct, the largest share, said that abusive remarks came from strangers, while 38.0 pct cited bosses, colleagues or subordinates at their workplaces or business partners, followed by 19.3 pct who cited people in their neighborhood.