Japanese authorities are considering making pachinko pinball-style gaming machines less rewarding as a measure to combat problem gambling, police officials said Friday.
Officials at the National Police Agency said they are mulling a review of the current guidelines for implementing the entertainment industry law relating to the machines.
Ubiquitous throughout Japan, pachinko parlors contain machines into which users insert metal balls and receive a number of balls back based on a mixture of skill and luck. Accumulated balls are then traded for tokens, and in practice, monetary rewards.
Pachinko is classified as a form of entertainment rather than gambling, which is illegal except under a few limited circumstances.
But the phenomenon of problem gambling has come into the sights of the government and the public following heated debate over a law opening the door to the construction of casinos in Japan. The law was enacted last year, but further legislation is required to dictate how the casinos will operate.
Earlier Friday, a government panel compiled a list of issues for ministries and agencies to consider when formulating measures to combat problem gambling.
The health ministry also released Friday the results of a survey of men and women in 11 major urban centers, finding that 2.7 percent of them have likely experienced gambling addiction at some point in their lives. As a proportion of Japan's population, that figure corresponds to roughly 2.8 million people.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday. (Japan Times)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)