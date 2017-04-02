The government adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday a new tourism promotion plan calling for legislation to realize so-called integrated resorts that bring together casinos, hotels and shopping malls. (the-japan-news.com)
A ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate the completion of work to reconstruct the old residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in the town of Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Jiji)
In the year after the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen high-speed railway service, the number of visitors increased mainly in Hakodate, southern Hokkaido, the gateway to Japan's northernmost main island. (Jiji)
STREET FOOD! We're back for more in one of Japan's most traditional cities, Nara.
What was once Japan's capitol is now a place loaded with delicious street food for humans and deer alike. So, what's Nara got to offer? I hope you're hungry! (ONLY in JAPAN )
The 1,000-year-old pilgrimage to the Kumano Sanzen - the three great Shinto shrines on Japan's Kii Peninsula south of Osaka - was once so popular that "like ants on the Kumano pilgrimage" became a popular description of crowds. (torontosun.com)