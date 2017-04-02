Thousands of people are enjoying the cherry blossoms in Tokyo as weather officials in the capital announced on Sunday they are in full bloom.

The announcement came after meteorologists confirmed more than 80 percent of flowers at the standard tree in Yasukuni Shrine are blossoming.

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is a popular site for cherry-blossom viewing. It boasts more than 1,000 of the trees.

東京では、全国で最も早くソメイヨシノが満開となりましたが、各地で大気が不安定な状態が続いています。