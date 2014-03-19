The Japanese government and private-sector firms have developed a system using the Suica smart card to make it easier for visitors to Japan to check in hotels and purchase tax-free goods.
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry hopes to put the system it developed with NEC Corp. <6701> and others into practical use ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, officials said.
According to the ministry, foreign visitors with East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Suica cards can check in hotels and shop at tax-free stores without presenting passports, if they register their individual data, such as names, nationalities and passport numbers, with the system through smartphones and link the data with their cards' identification numbers.
The government adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday a new tourism promotion plan calling for legislation to realize so-called integrated resorts that bring together casinos, hotels and shopping malls. (the-japan-news.com)
A ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate the completion of work to reconstruct the old residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in the town of Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Jiji)
In the year after the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen high-speed railway service, the number of visitors increased mainly in Hakodate, southern Hokkaido, the gateway to Japan's northernmost main island. (Jiji)
STREET FOOD! We're back for more in one of Japan's most traditional cities, Nara.
What was once Japan's capitol is now a place loaded with delicious street food for humans and deer alike. So, what's Nara got to offer? I hope you're hungry! (ONLY in JAPAN )
The 1,000-year-old pilgrimage to the Kumano Sanzen - the three great Shinto shrines on Japan's Kii Peninsula south of Osaka - was once so popular that "like ants on the Kumano pilgrimage" became a popular description of crowds. (torontosun.com)