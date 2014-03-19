The Japanese government and private-sector firms have developed a system using the Suica smart card to make it easier for visitors to Japan to check in hotels and purchase tax-free goods.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry hopes to put the system it developed with NEC Corp. <6701> and others into practical use ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, officials said.

According to the ministry, foreign visitors with East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Suica cards can check in hotels and shop at tax-free stores without presenting passports, if they register their individual data, such as names, nationalities and passport numbers, with the system through smartphones and link the data with their cards' identification numbers.