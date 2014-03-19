Aquariums withdraw from body that bans dolphins caught in Taiji hunts
Kyodo -- Apr 03
Two aquariums in Japan said Sunday they canceled their membership of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums due to the organization's decision to no longer allow the acquisition of dolphins caught in controversial drive hunts off the town of Taiji.

Enoshima Aquarium in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum Kaikyokan, in western Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture, said they withdrew from JAZA on Friday last week because of opposition to the decision made in May 2015.

JAZA banned its members from acquiring Taiji dolphins after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums urged the Japanese association not to take animals caught in the drive hunts amid international outcry that the practice is cruel. JAZA was threatened with expulsion from the global body.

News source: Kyodo
