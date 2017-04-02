Japanese carmaker Subaru celebrated its new company name at its factory in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Sunday.

Fuji Heavy Industries decided on the change at a shareholders' meeting last June with the aim of enhancing its brand value.

The company name was officially changed on Saturday to Subaru, the name of the cars it makes.

A plate bearing the company's new name was unveiled at Sunday's ceremony, which was held at the firm's only domestic plant.

富士重工業は４月１日、社名を「ＳＵＢＡＲＵ（スバル）」に変更する。創業１００周年を機に国内外で親しみのある自動車名に統一し、ブランド力の向上を図る。吉永泰之（よしなが・やすゆき）社長は３１日に東京都内の本社で開いた式典で、約６００人の従業員を前に「社名変更は新たなステップを始める決意表明だ」と強調した。