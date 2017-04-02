Foreign acquisitions by Japanese companies jumped about 30% in the fiscal year ended Friday to a record 10.91 trillion yen ($97.9 billion), as rock-bottom interest rates at home allowed businesses to pursue larger deals than in the past. (Nikkei)
Japanese companies asked their government on Wednesday to work to minimize the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union, or Brexit, on their businesses, as Britain formally notified the EU of its withdrawal the same day. (Jiji)
Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group will join forces with its associate in Monaco, Societe des Bains de Mer, to pursue casino resort development opportunities in Japan and other new Asia-Pacific markets. (Nikkei)
FamilyMart employees caring for relatives will be able to work a four-day week starting as early as September, as the Japanese convenience store operator looks to boost efficiency by embracing different styles of working. (Nikkei)
After three decades building an airplane from scratch, Michimasa Fujino, 56, chief engineer of the HondaJet, might have to reach a ripe old age to see Honda Motor Co.'s pet aviation project recoup its development costs. (the-japan-news.com)
Japan's National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or JA Zen-Noh, will substantially expand direct sales of products made by member farmers, the group's business and reform plans showed on Tuesday. (Jiji)