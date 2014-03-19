The bodies of three men and one woman have been found in a minivan in the parking lot of a campsite in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the four died in an apparent suicide as the vehicle's doors were locked, its windows were taped shut and there was a portable stove and remains of charcoal briquettes in the van, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they received a call from the Obata campsite administration office at around 11 a.m. Saturday, reporting that four people were inside a minivan and that they were not moving.

Campsite authorities said the minivan, which was rented, arrived in the parking lot at around 4 p.m., and the four checked in to a small cottage. When campsite employees were unable to contact them on Saturday morning, one of the workers went to the parking lot where he found them in the van.

茨城県のオートキャンプ場で、車の中で男女4人が死んでいるのが見つかりました。