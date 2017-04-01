A male police inspector has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on a train near JR Ikebukuro Station after he went drinking, reports TV Asahi

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Toshiharu Wakatsuki, 46, inspector on an investigation team, on suspicion of molesting the 28-year-old woman on the JR Shonan Shinjuku Line train between Ikebukuro and Omiya stations late at night on Friday.

Wakatsuki has admitted to the charges, telling police he "felt the woman's buttocks."

The woman grabbed Wakatsuki's right hand after he committed the alleged crime and said, "You just grabbed me." They both then disembarked at Omiya Station, police said.

警視庁の46歳の警部補の男が電車の中で女性の尻を触ったとして逮捕されました。 警視庁第二機動捜査隊の警部補・若月俊晴容疑者は先月31日深夜、JR湘南新宿ラインの池袋駅から大宮駅の間の電車内で、28歳の女性の尻を触った疑いで現行犯逮捕されました。