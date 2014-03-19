Shimogamo Shrine, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto, was found to have been vandalized with a type of liquid Saturday, police said.

The police found more than a dozen stains on the floor and elsewhere at the shrine, they said, adding that in some places they found traces of liquid having been sprayed.

A security guard found liquid stains in some of the spots at the shrine around 10:30 a.m. during a regular patrol, according to the shrine. No abnormalities were found when it closed on Friday night. The shrine opened at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Nara Prefecture, a temple was also found to have been vandalized with a type of liquid at around 2:50 p.m., police said.

Stains were found in two spots at the main hall of Kimpusenji, the head temple of a branch of the Shugendo religion in the town of Yoshino, the police said. The temple is designated as a national treasure.