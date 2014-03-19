Police in Kawanishi, Nara Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her 6-month-old son.
According to police, Yuka Ishikawa, a part-time worker, suffocated her son Hikaru, sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 28. Sankei Shimbun reported that Ishikawa lives with her her husband, 33, her mother 52, her young sister, 18, and her one-year-old daughter. All members of the household, except Ishikawa's daughter, were out at the time.
Police said that when Ishikawa's mother returned home, she noticed Hikaru wasn't moving and called 119. He was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said an autopsy showed that someone or something had been pressed heavily on Hikaru's stomach and chest, making it impossible for him to breathe.
Police said Ishikawa has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, "I didn't do it."
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday. (Japan Times)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)