Police in Kawanishi, Nara Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her 6-month-old son.

According to police, Yuka Ishikawa, a part-time worker, suffocated her son Hikaru, sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 28. Sankei Shimbun reported that Ishikawa lives with her her husband, 33, her mother 52, her young sister, 18, and her one-year-old daughter. All members of the household, except Ishikawa's daughter, were out at the time.

Police said that when Ishikawa's mother returned home, she noticed Hikaru wasn't moving and called 119. He was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said an autopsy showed that someone or something had been pressed heavily on Hikaru's stomach and chest, making it impossible for him to breathe.

Police said Ishikawa has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, "I didn't do it."

生後6カ月の長男を殺害したとして、22歳の母親が逮捕されました。 奈良県川西町の石川祐佳容疑者は28日、自宅で生後6カ月の長男・耀ちゃんの胸や腹を圧迫して窒息させ、殺害した疑いが持たれています。