Love Nara's legendary deer? You'll love them even more when they're in your house.

The deer that roam the streets in Nara are among the most well known in the world. With the way they flood the roads, interact with visitors by bowing and eating food out of people's hands, and even participate in local elections, they're a huge tourist attraction.

Unfortunately though the crowds of cute deer have a dark side. Deer overpopulation is a serious issue, and Nara City has responded in the past by trying to make venison curry more popular… with mixed results.

But now that the deer outnumber Nara's human population by a ratio of almost two-to-one, with experts estimating an increase to three-to-one in the next five years thanks to Japan's shrinking population, the city has had to come up with some extreme measures.