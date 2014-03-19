Foreign acquisitions by Japanese companies jumped about 30% in the fiscal year ended Friday to a record 10.91 trillion yen ($97.9 billion), as rock-bottom interest rates at home allowed businesses to pursue larger deals than in the past.
The number of acquisitions also climbed 6% to an all-time high of 627, according to mergers and acquisitions consultancy Recof.
The biggest deal of fiscal 2016 was SoftBank Group's roughly 24 billion pound ($30.1 billion at current rates) purchase of British chip designer ARM Holdings, which topped the record for any acquisition of a foreign company by a Japanese business. SoftBank secured the necessary funds through bond issuances and other means.
Beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings bought beer-making operations in Eastern Europe for 7.3 billion euros ($7.77 billion at current rates), in a bid to gain local recognition and sales networks. The company aims to increase the proportion of sales and profit it makes abroad.
Generic-drug maker Nichi-iko Pharmaceutical hopes to become one of the world's top 10 players through its acquisition of U.S.-based Sagent Pharmaceuticals. The $736 million deal is the largest on record for a Japanese generic-drug maker buying a company abroad.
