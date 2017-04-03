Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women.

Kishida told reporters on Monday that Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine and Consul-General in Busan Yasuhiro Morimoto will return to South Korea on Tuesday.

Kishida said the government is sending the diplomats back because of a power transition in South Korea following the arrest of ousted President Park Geun-hye. He said the presidential election scheduled for May 9th also influenced the decision.

He added that Japan needs to bolster information-gathering to prepare for the next South Korean government. He said the 2 sides will conduct high-level and close cooperation to deal with North Korea.

Kishida said Nagamine will directly ask Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who serves as acting president, to abide by a bilateral agreement on comfort women and hand it over to the next government.

一時帰国中の長嶺駐韓大使らを4日に帰任させます。